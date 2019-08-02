At the reception (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City is keen to bolster cooperation with Singapore in various fields, especially infrastructure and environment, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan said on August 2.



Hosting a reception for Kow Juan Tiang, Deputy Executive Director of Singapore’s Infrastructure Asia in the city, Hoan further said that the locality is a major urban area with fast development and facing many challenges, notably the slow infrastructure growth.



The city has fostered infrastructure investment in recent years, he added. To date, there have been 210 projects with a combined capital of 53.8 billion USD in the spheres of traffic and agricultural infrastructure, trade, services, urban planning, education, health care, culture-sports and tourism-entertainment.



In addition to infrastructure development, municipal leaders have called for investment to wastewater and solid waste treatment, Hoan noted, stressing that the city also wants to have modern and sustainable technologies in the field.



For his part, Kow Juan Tiang affirmed that Singapore and HCM City have nurtured a sound cooperation over the time. With its experience, financial potential and a global network on infrastructure development, Singapore hopes to join the city’s infrastructure projects.



Regarding the environment sector, Singapore is also willing to cooperate with, share experience and support HCM City in ability assessment and investment attraction in the coming time, he said. -VNA