Politics South Africa considers Vietnam one of leading partners in S.E Asia South Africa considers Vietnam one of leading partners in Southeast Asia and continues exerting efforts to promote the bilateral ties to a new high in the coming time.

Politics Congratulations to Australia on National Day General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President Nguyen Phu Trong has sent a message of congratulations to Governor General David Hurley on the 232nd National Day of Australia (January 26).

Politics Russian expert hails CPV’s leadership role in Vietnam The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has played an important role in the national struggle for independence, Doi moi (reform) and socio-economic development in Vietnam, according to Evgheni Vasilievich Kobelev, a Russian expert on Vietnamese study.

Politics National Assembly strives to implement institutional reform Implementing institutional reform is a crucial and challenging task of the National Assembly, especially in the context of the country's rapid development and deeper economic integration, according to NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.