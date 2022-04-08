Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City welcomed nearly 130 tourists from the US on April 8 under a tour organised by Citslinc International Inc in collaboration with Asia Life and Beauty Travel and Tour Services Co., Ltd.



As scheduled, the visitors, who came to HCM City for the first time, stay at Muong Thanh hotel in Phu Nhuan district, enjoy food at Rex Hotel Restaurants and Bars and Indochina Queen Rivercruiser.



During their trip, they will also visit Cu Chi Tunnels, Ben Thanh market, and the Mekong Delta region, and join activities in the framework of the 8th Ao Dai Festival in 2022 in HCM City.

An art programme to welcome US tourists (Photo: VNA)

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc highly valued the active preparation of the municipal Department of Tourism for the tourism resumption plan.



He said that with the local potential and advantage, and support of visitors, the city's tourism sector will soon recover, and affirm the position of the southern hub as one of the attractive destinations for tourists in Vietnam.



HCM City has exerted all-out efforts to promote a favourable and safe environment for visitors, towards becoming one of Asia’s leading metropolitan tourist destination, he said./.