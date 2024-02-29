Business Chinese daily affirms attractiveness of Vietnam’s investment environment The International Business Daily, the mouthpiece of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, recently posted an article highly valuing Vietnam’s investment and business environment, especially its efforts in and results of attracting foreign investment in recent times and future prospects.

Argentinian newspaper indicates Vietnam's positive growth prospect Vietnam will top the world's asset growth in the next ten years, according to Infobae, a renowned newspaper in Argentina.

Business Vietnam, Japan cooperate in IP protection, counterfeit goods prevention Vietnamese officials at a workshop in Hanoi on February 28 called on Japan to continue its support to Vietnam in protecting and enforcing intellectual property (IP) rights, making IP a driving force for economic development.

Int'l cashew nut conference opens in Quang Binh The three-day 13th Vinacas Golden Cashew Rendezvous saw its main event kick off in the central province of Quang Binh on February 27, attracting participants from more than 40 countries and territories worldwide.