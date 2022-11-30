HCM City works to develop seaport infrastructure
The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has just issued a decision on the implementation plan to develop the southern metropolis's seaport infrastructure system.
Accordingly, by 2030, the municipal seaport and others in Vietnam’s Group 4 are expected to have their goods and passenger throughputs reaching 461-540 million tonnes and 1.7-1.8 million by 2030, respectively.
By 2050, average annual growth rates of the goods and passenger throughputs are set to be at 3.5-3.8%; and 0.9-1%, respectively.
According to the master plan on the development of Vietnam's seaport system in the period of 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050, there will be five groups of seaports. Group 4 consists of those in HCM City, Dong Nai, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Binh Duong, and Long An.
To realise such goals, HCM City will adjust its planning and investment of its transport infrastructure, inland port system, and logistics centers.
In addition, the city will coordinate with the Ministry of Transport in formulating planning on international passenger ports associated with key tourism development regions, as well as study planning and soon invest in the building of an international transshipment container port in Can Gio district, among others./.