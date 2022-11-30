Business Infographic Steel sector expects for better business result in 2023 Better disbursement of public capital, sound steel prices and opportunities to boost steel export to Europe are among the expectations of steel enterprises so as to have a rossy business result in 2023.

Debt market still in infancy, must develop faster Vietnam's debt market was still in its infancy and sound policies were required to bolster growth, said policymakers and financial experts during a conference in Hanoi on November 29.

Quang Binh, Dutch firm discuss cooperation in wind power development The People's Council of Quang Binh province had a meeting with Dutch company Pondera on November 30 to discuss the possibility of cooperation in a wind farm project in the central locality.

Japanese firms highly value HCM City's investment environment Ho Chi Minh City is an attractive investment destination for Japanese businesses thanks to its both development potential and mechanism to accompany and support investors, heard a seminar held by the Investment & Trade Promotion Centre of HCM City (ITPC) and the Japanese Business Association of Ho Chi Minh City (JCCH) on November 30.