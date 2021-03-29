Business Vietnam-UK trade deal to officially take effect from May Vietnam will announce to the UK side its ratification of the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) this month, so the deal can officially come into force from May 1.

Business Green growth - A new approach in economic growth: Planning minister Green growth has become an inexorable trend and a goal that all countries are aiming for, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung told a consultation conference on compiling a national strategy on green growth in the 2021-2030 period, with vision to 2045 towards 2050, held in Hanoi on March 29.

Business Vietnamese companies advised to proactively respond to Suez Canal blockage The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has advised exporters around Vietnam to adopt necessary measures in order to minimise any economic damage posed by the stranded shipping vessel in the Suez Canal.