People shop at a supermarket in Ho Chi Minh .(Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City recorded a month-on-month increase of 0.15% in its July consumer price index, the municipal Statistics Office said on July 27.

Three of the 11 commodity groups witnessed price decreases, namely post and telecommunications services (down 0.28% from last month), housing and construction materials (0.18%), and education (0.01%).

Prices of seven groups increased from June, including fresh seafood (up 0.99%), transportation (0.30%), and food and catering services (0.32%).

The dining-out services rose by 0.60% due to a hike in the cost of input materials.

As a result of a rise in consumer demand, beverage and tobacco, and garment and footwear groups saw prices up by 0.17% and 0.31%, respectively.

The price of drugs and medical services group remains unchanged.

According to the office, the gold price index in July rose by 0.07% and the US dollar, 0.55% compared to the previous month./.