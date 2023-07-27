HCM City’s consumer price index increases slightly in July
HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City recorded a month-on-month increase of 0.15% in its July consumer price index, the municipal Statistics Office said on July 27.
Three of the 11 commodity groups witnessed price decreases, namely post and telecommunications services (down 0.28% from last month), housing and construction materials (0.18%), and education (0.01%).
Prices of seven groups increased from June, including fresh seafood (up 0.99%), transportation (0.30%), and food and catering services (0.32%).
The dining-out services rose by 0.60% due to a hike in the cost of input materials.
As a result of a rise in consumer demand, beverage and tobacco, and garment and footwear groups saw prices up by 0.17% and 0.31%, respectively.
The price of drugs and medical services group remains unchanged.
According to the office, the gold price index in July rose by 0.07% and the US dollar, 0.55% compared to the previous month./.