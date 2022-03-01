Business Vietnam’s economy forecast to grow beyond expectation in 2022 Vietnam’s economy is forecast to grow beyond expectation in 2022 as domestic demand rebounds and foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows remains stable.

Business Vietnam attracts nearly 5 billion USD of FDI in two months Foreign investors have poured nearly 5 billion USD in Vietnam so far this year, equivalent to 91.5 percent of that in the same time last year, reported the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.