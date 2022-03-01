HCM City’s CPI edges up 0.86 percent in February
Ho Chi Minh City’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) in February picked up 0.86 percent from the previous month and 1.09 percent from the same period last year, data from the municipal statistics office show.
Illustrative photo. (Source: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) in February picked up 0.86 percent from the previous month and 1.09 percent from the same period last year, data from the municipal statistics office shows.
Most of the commodity and service groups, except for post and telecommunications, recorded hikes in prices compared to January.
Prices of food and catering services and those of beverage and tobacco increased 0.44 percent and 0.73 percent, respectively, month-on-month on account of surging demand during the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.
Prices of housing, water supply, electricity, fuels and construction materials advanced 1.71 percent month-on-month largely due to a 1-percent raise in housing rental rates, as well as 23.3 percent and 8.39 percent increases in water supply and kerosene, respectively.
Rates of transport services posted the highest growth of 2.51 percent on the back of rising fuel prices and public transport fares.
By contrast, prices of post and telecom commodities and services edged down 0.23 percent because of slight decline in prices of mobile phones and phone repair services./.