HCM City’s CPI up 0.52 percent in November
At a supermarket in HCM City (Source: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City posted a month-on-month rise of 0.52 percent in the consumer price index (CPI) in November, the municipal Statistics Office reported.
The office said the city’s CPI grew 3.8 percent in the January-November period as compared with the corresponding time last year.
Seven out of the 11 commodity groups recorded price hikes , namely food and catering services (up 1.31 percent), beverage and cigarette (0.93 percent), apparel, headgear and footwear (up 0.02 percent), housing, electricity and water (0.53 percent), equipment and household utensils (up 0.13 percent), medicine and healthcare services (0.01 percent), and other goods and services (0.36 percent).
According to the office, the price of gold in November was down 0.5 percent month-on-month, but up 14.39 percent against December 2018 and 14.07 percent year-on-year.
The price of US dollars in the month remained unchanged from October and decreased 0.52 percent as compared with the same month last year./.