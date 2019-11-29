Business First Vietnam-Australia economic partnership meeting held The first Vietnam-Australia Economic Partnership Meeting (EPM) was held in Adelaide city of Australia on November 29 under the co-chair of Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Chi Dung and Australian Minister of Trade, Tourism and Investment Simon Birmingham.

Business RoK tops list of investors in garment-textile industry Foreign direct investment inflows into Vietnam’s textile and garment industry mounted to 19.5 billion USD over the last three decades with the Republic of Korea (RoK) being the top investor.

Business Infographic CPI sees 0.96 percent rise in November Consumer price index (CPI) in November rose by 0.96 percent compared to the previous month, according to the General Statistics Office.