HCM City’s first metro line will have trial run in third quarter
HCM City (VNS/VNA) - HCM City plans to launch a trial run of the first metro line section between Binh Thai intersection and Long Binh Depot in District 9 in the third quarter of this year.
The completion rate of the entire line, which runs between Ben Thanh Market in District 1 and Suoi Tien Theme Park in District 9, has reached 71 percent.
The elevated track is being laid on concrete pylons that have been installed.
Speaking at a recent meeting, Nguyen Thanh Phong, Chairman of the city People’s Committee, said that construction on the line would be sped up this year so it could open next year.
Huynh Hong Thanh, deputy head of the HCM City Management Authority for Urban Railways, said that two trains would be imported in the middle of the year.
The HCM City Urban Railway Company Ltd No 1 is making preparations and its staff have gone to Japan to take part in training courses on management and operation.
Nearly 700 people for management, operation, and maintenance are needed for the line.
Construction on the second metro line between Ben Thanh Market in District 1 and Tham Luong in District 12 is expected to start soon next year and have a trial run and then open in 2026.
Its adjusted total capital is up 47.9 trillion VND (2 billion USD).
The HCM City Management Authority for Urban Railways is preparing bids for packages of counselling and construction in this year.
The second line will go through districts 1, 3, 10, 12, Tan Binh and Tan Phu. The city has to remove 602 households and 28 state offices for construction of the line.
Tran Luu Quang, standing deputy secretary of the city Party Committee, said that compensation for land clearance would have to be completed by the end of June.
Besides the two lines, the city is considering more metro lines, including a line between Can Giuoc bus station in District 8 and Sai Gon bridge in Binh Thanh district.
Construction on this line would be divided into two phases, including the first between Bay Hien Intersection in Tan Binh district to Sai Gon Bridge and the other from Can Giuoc bus station to Bay Hien Intersection.
The HCM City Management Authority for Urban Railways plans to submit a project on the first phase of this metro line to the People’s Committee in April and then the National Assembly for approval./.