Health declaration apps launched in support of COVID-19 combat

Vietnamese citizens and passengers entering Vietnam are now able to declare their health status via two applications, namely “NCOVI” and “Vietnam health declaration” that were launched in Hanoi on March 9.
  • The apps were made at the request of Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, head of the Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, who required health declarations for not only arrivals to Vietnam but also all Vietnamese citizens (Photo:VNA)

  • This is the latest effort of Viet Nam in the fight against the COVID-19 in the context the country has the 31st patient infected with SARC-CoV-2 and thousands of people kept in quarantine (Photo:VNA)

  • Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, head of the Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, at the event (Photo:VNA)

  • The Ministries of Health, and Information and Communications have suggested all Vietnamese use NCOVI to report their health status, while getting updated on relevant information (Photo:VNA)

  • Data collected through the apps will enable the domestic health sector to learn about cases in need of medical support in the fastest and most effective manner (Photo:VNA)

  • Meanwhile, passengers entering Vietnam are recommended to use the “Vietnam health declaration” app for the same purposes (Photo:VNA)

  • As of late March 9, Vietnam had reported 31 COVID-19 infection cases, of them 16 had been discharged from hospital after their complete recovery. The latest 15 cases, including five Vietnamese and 10 foreigners, are being in quarantine (Photo:VNA)

