Health declaration apps launched in support of COVID-19 combat
The apps were made at the request of Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, head of the Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, who required health declarations for not only arrivals to Vietnam but also all Vietnamese citizens (Photo:VNA)
This is the latest effort of Viet Nam in the fight against the COVID-19 in the context the country has the 31st patient infected with SARC-CoV-2 and thousands of people kept in quarantine (Photo:VNA)
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, head of the Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, at the event (Photo:VNA)
The Ministries of Health, and Information and Communications have suggested all Vietnamese use NCOVI to report their health status, while getting updated on relevant information (Photo:VNA)
Data collected through the apps will enable the domestic health sector to learn about cases in need of medical support in the fastest and most effective manner (Photo:VNA)
Meanwhile, passengers entering Vietnam are recommended to use the “Vietnam health declaration” app for the same purposes (Photo:VNA)
As of late March 9, Vietnam had reported 31 COVID-19 infection cases, of them 16 had been discharged from hospital after their complete recovery. The latest 15 cases, including five Vietnamese and 10 foreigners, are being in quarantine (Photo:VNA)