Health ministry orders halt to inpatient visiting in some medical facilities
The Ministry of Health has announced a halt to inpatient visits in some critical units within public hospitals to limit the spread of COVID-19 after the country witnessed outbreaks in hospitals that lead to deaths.
A doctor checks the health of a COVID-19 patient in the Hue Central Hospital (Photo: VNA)
It noted that in Da Nang city, the country’s current coronavirus epicentre, those infected have included health workers, patients with chronic health issues and their caregivers or visiting relatives.
To minimise the spread of the virus to those groups, the ministry asked health departments of all cities and provinces in the country, directors of hospitals and institutes under the management of the health ministry to review compliance with regulations on prevention and control of the disease.
In addition to strict observance of social distancing measures in hospitals, health facilities need to ensure people who enter hospitals and their affiliated buildings wear masks and sanitise their hands.
Health facilities must carry out screenings to quarantine and indicate COVID-19 testing for suspected infection cases and their relatives in the examination and clinical faculties. The facilities are also asked by the ministry to assess the risks of COVID-19 infections within their staff or service providers to promptly detect infections and carry out necessary measures as soon as possible.
All clinical faculties must set up isolation chambers to temporarily keep suspected COVID-19 cases during their treatment until they obtain negative results from confirmatory tests, enhance ventilation in their buildings and rooms as well as frequently disinfect high-touch surfaces, closely manage waste, and ensure a safe distance between beds.
They must also ensure adequate supply and proper use of equipment and personal protective gear for all health workers.
It is necessary to arrange enough human resources to provide comprehensive care for patients in key departments such as the intensive care unit, the emergency unit, faculties dealing with tropical diseases or infectious diseases.
Relatives and private caregivers of the patients in these units are not allowed in hospitals during the current period, while hospitals must reduce the visits from relatives for other groups of patients (only one person is allowed at max).
An inspection team should be established at all facilities to frequently monitor the compliance to safety and hygiene measures among all patients, caregivers, and the medical staff as well./.
