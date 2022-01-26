At Da Nang international airport (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Health (MoH) on January 26 sent a document to the ministries of foreign affairs, national defence, public security and transport, and people’s committees of centrally-run cities and provinces on creating favourable conditions for entrants to Vietnam on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.



The MoH said nearly 100 percent of people aged above 18 in cities and provinces have been given the first shot of COVID-19 vaccines, 95.6 percent the second shot, and 18.6 percent the third shot. The rate of children aged 12-17 being given the first and second shots reached 94.1 percent and 82.2 percent, respectively.



In order to make it easier for entries to Vietnam, the MoH asked ministries, people’s committees of centrally-run cities and provinces to continue directing the implementation of regulations in its Dispatch No.10688/BYT-MT dated December 16, 2021 on COVID-19 prevention and control for entrants.



They were required to offer instructions about 5K regulations and health declarations to entrants before entry and after their arrival in residences, enhance inspection and testing during their quarantine.



Those wishing to enter Vietnam must test negative to SARS-CoV-2 72 hours before their arrival, except children aged under 2, and install PC-Covid app for health declarations.



Vietnamese citizens, overseas Vietnamese and their relatives, who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, could be given vaccine shots for free during their quarantine in the country if they wish.



They must cover all costs related to testing, quarantine, health check-ups and treatment and others concerned in line with the Government’s Resolution No.16/NQ-CP dated February 8, 2021.



The MoH also issued requirements for entrants who are fully vaccinated, recover from COVID-19, and unvaccinated or partially vaccinated./.