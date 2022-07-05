Heat wave enveloping northern, central Vietnam
The central region from Thanh Hoa to Phu Yen is sweltering under a hot weather for several days. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The central region from Thanh Hoa to Phu Yen is sweltering under a hot weather for several days, with temperatures exceeding 38 degrees Celsius in some places, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF).
The extreme weather will cause temperatures to stay above 35 degrees Celsius from 10 to 17 hours per day and humidity to drop to 45 – 65%. The heat wave is forecast to last through July 8.
The north’s Red River Delta, including Hanoi, is also enveloped by a hot spell, with temperatures hovering around 35 – 36 degrees Celsius and humidity ranging from 55 – 70%. There will be places where the heat will rise above 36 degrees Celsius.
The NCHMF said the north should expect to see rain and thunderstorms, which are likely to be accompanied by tornadoes, lightning, hail and strong gusty winds, from July 5 – 9.
It warned people of the high risk of fires in residential areas and forest fires in the central region as a result of high temperatures, low humidity and dry Southwest monsoon winds./.