Heritage of central localities on show for HCM City citizens
A tourism promotion programme entitled “Amazing Central Heritage” was organised in Ho Chi Minh City on April 23, introducing the heritage of the four central localities of Da Nang, Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Nam, and Quang Binh.
Introducing tour packages to visitors (Photo: VNA)
The programme was jointly held by the Tourism Authorities of Da Nang city and Thua Thien-Hue province, the Quang Nam Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Tourism Association of Quang Binh province.
Nguyen Xuan Binh, Deputy Director of the Da Nang Department of Tourism, said that the event attracted the participation of more than 300 businesses offering rich and preferential products to visitors.
Many attractive and promotional tour packages were introduced during the programme.
A number of tourism sites and accommodation providers participating in the programme are offering discounts of up to 50 percent.
To ensure the quality of the programme, feedback from tourists who took tour packages under the programme will be sought./.