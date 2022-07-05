Among them is the Saigon - Cu Chi tour, which is a combination of travel by car, bicycle, and ferry. The tour will help visitors experience the natural surroundings and be close to rural life, and explore the Cu Chi Tunnels.

The Saigon - Thu Duc Tour, meanwhile, is also a combination of car, bicycle and ferry travel, where visitors can learn about the history and culture of gardens along the Saigon River.

The Saigon - Hoc Mon, Saigon - District 7 - Nha Be - Can Gio, and Saigon - Binh Chanh tours offer visitors the opportunity to learn about the history and culture of life in agricultural and craft villages.

Visitors can also take the City Tour to discover the rhythm of life in Saigon. Tours start from District 1, District 3, and District 4 with “Hop on - Hop off” double-decker buses.

This is the latest effort by Ho Chi Minh City’s tourism sector to stimulate demand by introducing new products and services./.

VNA