Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Le Thanh Liem (Source: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Le Thanh Liem has committed favourable conditions for foreign investors to do long-term business in the city, including those from the Japanese city of Sakai, Osaka prefecture.



During a reception in the city on April 28 for the Sakai delegation led by Mayor of Sakai city Osami Takeyama, Liem vowed to promptly deal with difficulties faced by Sakai and Japanese firms while doing business in the city.



He suggested the Mayor continues fostering friendship between Ho Chi Minh City and Sakai city and Osaka prefecture, and thanked leaders of Sakai city for offering support to Vietnamese graduates and citizens in the city.



Takeyama, for his part, invited Ho Chi Minh City to join the Vietnam Festival scheduled for November in Sakai, adding that the Vietnamese Consulate General in Sakai has actively launched activities to reinforce Sakai – Vietnam bonds, thereby doubling the number of Vietnamese people in the past two years, including many skilled workers and graduates from Ho Chi Minh City.



He said Sakai is well-known for mechanical products and handicrafts and home to a number of small and medium-sized enterprises.



Sakai wants to intensify close and extensive relationship with Ho Chi Minh City and stands ready to receive its workers and graduates, he said.-VNA