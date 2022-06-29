Illustration. (Photo: VNA)



HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City attracted 2.18 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first six months of 2022, a year-on-year increase of 60.07%, according to the municipal Department of Planning and Investment.



From January to June, 291 new projects were granted investment certificates, up 5.43% compared to the same period last year, with total registered capital of 223.75 million USD, down 1.28% against last year.



In addition, 68 projects applied to adjust their investment capital, a decline of 2.86% over the same period, with total additional registered capital reaching 1.37 billion USD, up 205.19% compared to the same period last year.



There were also 1,105 approved transactions in the form of capital contribution and share purchases by foreign investors in the first half, a year-on-year rise of 9.62%, with the total value of contributed capital reaching over 583.11 million USD, down 15.12% year-on-year.



Between January and June, the southern province of Dong Nai lured more than 321 million USD in FDI, equal to 42% of the amount in the same period last year.



Of which, 99 million USD was poured into 12 new projects and an additional 222.4 million USD in 34 existing projects.



According to the provincial People’s Committee, investment in new projects mainly came from the Republic of Korea, Taiwan (China), Japan and China.



Currently, the province has 1,549 valid FDI projects with total registered capital of nearly 32.5 billion USD./.