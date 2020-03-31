HCM City (VNA) – The consumer price index (CPI) of Ho Chi Minh City in March fell by 0.58 percent compared to the previous month, according to the municipal Statistics Office.



The decline was reported in four out of the 11 groups of products and services in the CPI basket, including restaurant and catering services (0.46 percent), transport (5.82 percent), post and telecommunication (0.15 percent), and culture, entertainment and tourism (0.67 percent).



Prices of medicines and healthcare services remained unchanged.



The highest price hikes were seen in houssing, electricity, water, fuel and construction material (0.46 percent); while other groups recorded a monthly rise of 0.61 percent.



The gold price index in March rose by 5.7 percent over the previous month, while that of the USD climbed by 1.11 percent./.