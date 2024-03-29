According to the Plant Protection Sub-Department of Hoa Binh, RoK firms have said that they need 4,000 tonnes of pickled chili peppers each year. Therefore, the locality plans to expand its chili pepper farming area to about 50 hectares for export.

The export of the first lot of pickled chili peppers to the RoK opens up new hopes for the locality in promoting the export of major agricultural products, while enhancing the confidence of farmers in producing products for international orders.

Hoa Binh has encouraged local businesses to invest in deep processing technologies and supply chains to increase export volume and value.

The RoK is a potential market with high demand for pickled chili peppers, which is a strength of Hoa Binh.

Hoa Binh farmers harvest two crops of chili peppers each year with an output of 30-40 tonnes per hectare thanks to favourable conditions in climate and soil for chili pepper farming./.

