Muong Khuong hot sauce is made from chili peppers grown naturally on high mountain slopes. Thanks to the natural local conditions, the chili peppers have a rich and spicy flavour along with a distinctive aroma that is unparalleled elsewhere.

The sauce is made by the skilled hands of local people. After the harvest, the chili peppers are cleaned, drained, and then ground. Typically, local people grind the chili peppers together with garlic to ensure a uniform mixture. The blend is mixed with various characteristic spices from the northwest forests, such as garlic bulbs, cinnamon seeds, and salt, then placed in fermentation barrels.

Muong Khuong hot sauce can be paired with a variety of dishes. It is suitable for dipping grilled items like grilled dried squid, smoked buffalo meat, and fermented pork rolls, and also serves as a spice for broth-based dishes such as pho and vermicelli.

With increasing recognition, the growing consumption of Muong Khuong chili sauce has provided local people with an additional source of income, helping them escape from poverty./.

