According to the municipal People’s Committee, the space around Hoan Kiem Lake and neighboring areas as well as pedestrian streets in the Old Quarter will be available from 7pm on December 29 to midnight on January 1, 2024, instead of only weekend as usual.

The extension aims to facilitate visitors’ recreation demand during the holiday.

The pedestrian spaces around Hoan Kiem Lake and pedestrian streets in the Old Quarter have become an attractive destination, drawing a lot of local residents and visitors at weekends and on holidays.

The pedestrian space around Hoan Kiem Lake welcomes an average of 20,000-27,000 visitors on weekend, and even 40,000 during holidays./.

