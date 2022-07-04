Holiday greetings from HCM City to local Muslims
The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of Ho Chi Minh City held a meeting with the representative committee of the local Muslim community on July 4 on the occasion of Raya Aidil Adha – a major holiday on the Islamic calendar.
President of the VFF Committee of HCM City To Thi Bich Chau (fourth from left) presents flowers to congratulate the representative committee of the local Muslim community on July 4. (Photo: VNA)
President of the municipal VFF Committee To Thi Bich Chau said over the past years, the representative committee and the management boards of mosques’ areas in HCM City have guided and encouraged followers to uphold the national pride and adhere to the Party and State’s policies.
Muslims have joined hands with local residents to overcome difficulties and challenges while actively taking part in patriotic emulation movements and campaigns launched by administrations and VFF committees.
She highlighted the improved material and spiritual life of Muslims in HCM City thanks to authorities’ assistance and their own efforts, expressing her hope that the representative committee and the management boards will continue helping raise followers’ awareness of Vietnam’s integration and development process so as to contribute to the great national solidarity and local development.
Chau also pledged that the municipal VFF Committee will keep coordinating with relevant agencies to create favourable conditions for their religious activities to take place in line with the Law on Belief and Religion and related legal documents.
Ly Du So, head of the Muslim community’s representative committee, appreciated the administration and VFF Committee’s care for the religion followers.
He said the representative committee and management boards will continue encouraging and helping Islamic dignitaries and followers to strive for a better life, participate in campaigns launched by all-level administrations and VFF committees, preserve and bring into play cultural and religious values, and help with the development of HCM City./.