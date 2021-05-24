HoSE enjoys record post-tax profit in 2020
The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) posted 553 billion VND (23.9 million USD) in 2020 after-tax profit, a record figure that grew 46 percent year on year.
The headquarters of the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (Photo: HoSE)Hanoi (VNA) –
According to its recently released audit report, HoSE earned 993 billion VND in net revenue last year, up 39 percent from the previous year.
The revenue mostly came from stock trading service fees which totaled 873.4 billion VND, up 45 percent year on year.
After deducting expenses, the exchange saw a record of 553 billion VND in post-tax profit.
In 2020, the average liquidity per trading session on HoSE reached 6.19 trillion VND, rising 58 percent from the previous year. Money continued flowing into the market this year, helping liquidity frequently top 15 trillion VND each session, which will have positive impact on HoSE’s business performance this year.
For 2021, it aims at 1.065 trillion VND in revenue, up 7.3 percent, and 648.3 billion VND in pre-tax profit, down 6 percent from 2020./.