Business Vietnam removed from list of beneficiaries of EAEU tariff preferences under GSP Vietnam will be removed from the list of countries entitled to tariff preferences offered by the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) under the Generalised Scheme Preferences (GSP) from October 12, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade).

Business Reference exchange rate stable at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,160 VND per USD on May 24, unchanged from the last working day of the previous week (May 21).

Business Opportunities for Vietnam to maintain stable rice export to Philippines The Philippines’s lowering tariffs on imported rice would open up opportunities for Vietnam to maintain stable supply of the product for the country and helping it stabilise the domestic market, the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade said.

Business Japanese beverage firm helps coffee growers in Vietnam Japanese beverage company Kirin Holdings is stepping up support for coffee growers in Vietnam, amid a growing consumer demand for sustainable products.