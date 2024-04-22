Business Auction for gold bullion to start on April 23 The State Bank of Vietnam will start auctioning 16,800 taels of SJC-branded gold bars in Hanoi on April 23, it said in a statement.

Business Central bank cancels gold bar auction The State Bank of Vietnam announced on April 22 that it has cancelled the auction of SJC-branded gold bars, which had been set for 10am the same day, as there are not enough businesses registering to join the auction and transferring deposits in accordance with regulations.