Business Vinh Long to have five industrial zones by 2025 South Vinh Long province has announced plans to develop five industrial zones in 2021-25 with a total area of 1,700 ha.

Business Reference exchange rate up 1 VND on March 9 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,172 VND/USD on March 9, up 1 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnam remains attractive destination for US investors Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung on March 8 had a working session with the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) and representatives from 50 US firms operating in Vietnam.