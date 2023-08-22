At a working session of the provincial People's Committee to evaluate the progress of the project. (Photo: baohungyen.vn)

Hung Yen (VNA) – The northern province of Hung Yen has implemented a project to promote economic development of the land stretches along the banks of Hong and Luoc rivers in the 2021-2025 period with a vision to 2030, aiming to make an economic breakthrough for the potential areas.



Speaking at a working session to evaluate the progress of the project, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hung Yen Tran Quoc Van said that the project, which has been implemented since March 2022, gives directions for the overall economic development of those areas, focusing on forming supply zones of essential goods and building inland waterway cargo transshipment ports.



The project is expected to attract investment, promote trade and tourism of the areas, while developing those specialised in ornamental flowers, herbal plants, fruit trees, high-tech clean vegetable production, and livestock development.



Van said that the Hung Yen riverside area covers 44 communes in Van Giang, Khoai Chau, Kim Dong, Tien Lu, and Phu Cu districts and Hung Yen city.



Over the years, despite the strong growth of the area, especially in agricultural economy, the potential and advantages of the area have yet to be optimised, he said, stressing the need for boosting the economic growth of the area.



Under the project, in the 2021-2025 period, economic growth of the area of Hung Yen is expected to reach 7-8% each year, with the income from each hectare of farming land topping 250 million VND (10,495 USD). In 2025, the rate of trained labourers in the area is hoped to reach 71%, while that of poor households is expected be reduced to less than 1% by the end of 2025. The percentage of households accessing clean water is expected to reach 100%.



At the same time, Hung Yen will strive to develop a number of new ecological urban areas and high-end residential areas, while boosting its tourism development.



According to Director of the provincial Department of Planning and Development Trinh Van Dien, as of June, many targets of the project had been completed and exceeded, including 7% economic growth in the riverside area where 23 communes had been recognised as advanced new-style rural areas, and six becoming model new-style rural areas. The area had 46 OCOP products, reaching 150% of the target./.

