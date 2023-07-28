Business representatives in Hung Yen sign commitments at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hung Yen, (VNA) – The People’s Committee of the Red River delta province of Hung Yen launched the “Saying no to single-use plastics and nylon bags” campaign in Yen My district on July 28

Representatives from more than 30 local firms, supermarkets and shopping centres along with hundreds of household traders attended the event.

Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade Tran Van Cuong said Hung Yen has more than 100 wet markets, 23 supermarkets and numerous shops, with a supermarket using an average 120-500 nylon bags a day. A small trader selling cooked food uses about 1,000 plastic cups a month.



The official stressed that the habit is causing serious pollution of the living enviroment with direct impacts on human health.



The department called on all markets, supermarkets shopping centres and small traders in the province to join hanhds in reducing the use of single use plastic tools and nylon bags in packaging goods, striving towards putting an end to the use of such things.

Cuong also urged local administrations and organisations to conduct communication activities to raise public awareness about the harmful effects of plastic waste on the environment and human health, thus encouraging the change of consumers’ habits.

Delegates look at eco-friendly packaging products introduced at the event (Photo: VNA)

On the occasion, business representatives signed commitments to take actions to reduce plastic waste. Several enterprises introduced their packaging products that can be used in replacement of nylon bags such as eco-friendly materials and bags.

Bui Quang Sy, director of a packaging material company in Kim Dong district, said his company has invested in renovating technology to produce eco-friendly materials such as degradable bio-plastic and paper packaging./.

VNA