Hung Yen Longan Festival 2020 opens
The Hung Yen Longan Festival 2020 opened in the northern province of Hung Yen on July 31 to promote the local specialty fruit.
Delegates visit a pavilion displaying longan products of Khoai Chau district. (Photo: baohungyen.vn)
Hung Yen (VNA) - The Hung Yen Longan Festival 2020 opened in the northern province of Hung Yen on July 31 to promote the local specialty fruit.
The festival features 50 pavilions displaying longan and other typical agricultural products of Hung Yen province.
The event also gathered various varieties of longan trees that are being duplicated in the districts of Khoai Chau, An Thi, Kim Dong, Phu Cu and Tien Lu as well as Hung Yen city.
It is also expected to bring high-quality fruit to consumers while encouraging co-operatives and farmers to perform the farming under VietGAP standards to preserve and promote the Hung Yen longan brand.
The three-day festival takes place with various activities including a poll for the most delicious longan in 2020 and other trade promotion activities.
Longan is a tropical fruit which is rich in nutrients. There are many varieties of longan nationwide but Hung Yen’s longan, known as the fruit of the kings, is the most famous for its thick pulp and very sweet taste.
Hung Yen longan ranks 13th in the top 50 famous fruits of Vietnam and was registered with a national trademark and geographical indication.
Hung Yen expects to harvest 50,000 tonnes of longan in this year’s crop./.