Business Vietnam to develop night-time economy Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a project to develop the night-time economy in Vietnam to allow some activities to run overnight until 6am of the next day in some major tourism cities and zones.

Business Experts: EVFTA looks towards sustainable development The European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) not only promotes trade and investment growth between Vietnam and the EU but also creates a driving force to boost cooperation in improving growth quality, towards sustainable development, experts said.

Business Disbursement of public investment increases in July The disbursement of public investment sourced from the State budget in July increased to its highest rate in the past four years.

Business Portal helps Mekong Delta firms get insights into EVFTA The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) chapter in the Mekong Delta City of Can Tho (VCCI Can Tho) on July 31 launched a portal which will provide information and advice related to the European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to businesses in the Mekong Delta region.