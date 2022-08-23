Business Phu Tho works to lure US investors A conference promoting investment in Phu Tho province in northern Vietnam took place in Washington DC on August 22.

Business Finance ministry sets targets for banking system The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has issued targets for restructuring banks in a bid to bolster the strength of Vietnam’s financial sector.

Business Hanoi to deploy more buses for National Day holiday The Hanoi Transport Corporation (Transerco) plans to operate more bus trips add more vehicles to its fleet to meet the needs of passengers during the National Day holiday (September 1-4).

Business Quang Ninh develops digital economy The northern province of Quang Ninh is promoting the development of its digital economy to increase production value, improve growth quality, local living conditions as well as the province’s competitiveness, in the context of the Fourth Industrial Revolution creating great impacts on all aspects of social and economic life.