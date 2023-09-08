Content creators sell longan and OCOP products of Hung Yen in a livestream event on TikTok (Photo: VNA)

Hung Yen (VNA) – Farm produce of the Red River Delta province of Hung Yen was introduced on TiKTok in a livestream programme staged in Ham Tu commune, Khoai Chau district in late August.

The event focused on longan, a specialty of Hung Yen, and products under the local One Commune One Product (OCOP) programme.

Bui Minh Viet, head of the Planning-Finance-Agriculture Information section under the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, said Hung Yen has 199 star-rated OCOP products.



However, many of them are only consumed locally and have not gained recognition outside the province, even though they have good quality. Therefore, the province’s agriculture sector has made it an important task to introduce local products to customers outside Hung Yen, Viet said.

Aware that e-commerce is rapidly becoming an inevitable part of economic development and an important business tool, the province has designed a programme providing assistance to cooperatives, farms and other makers of OCOP products in accessing modern distribution channels. The programme equips them with skills and knowledge on online business, steps to set up and operate an online shop. It also aims to enhance their skills in business administration and business strategy building meeting the requirements of new consumption trends.

According to Viet, in early August, the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, in coordination with the Centre for Agriculture Extension under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, organised a forum on agriculture promotion and OCOP products marketing in the Fourth Industrial Revolution era. At the forum, content creators shared their expertise in live streaming and online selling on the TikTok platform with OCOP producers in Hung Yen.

The content creators also demonstrated the skills with a livestream event introducing local specialties such as longan and longan products and Chi Tan turmeric powder.

The livestream session on TikTok sells longan , a specialty of Hung Yen (Photo: VNA)

The livestream session was an unforgettable experience for Nguyen Van Yem, a farmer in Ham Tu commune, Khoai Chau district. He could never imagine that longan from his garden could reach that many customers that quick. Having grown longan for decades, his family used to sell the fruit to traders or local markets. He was taken aback when more than 500kg of longan were sold out within only some hours. Now he and other longan farmers have discovered a new channel to sell their products.

Vu Dieu Thuy, who conducted the livestream event on behalf of the content creators at the forum, said she is happy to do the work, and promised that she and her teammates will continue to help Hung Yen farmers do business online./.

VNA