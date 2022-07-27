Politics Vietnamese academy’s ties with Lao ministries highly valued Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh applauded the cooperation between the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST) and ministries of Laos while receiving a VAST delegation in Vientiane on July 27.

Politics Vietnam enhances special relationship with Laos Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien is paying an official visit to Laos.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on July 27 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on July 27.

Politics Quang Nam urged to be model for tourism recovery, development National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said on July 27 that he hopes Quang Nam province, which is hosting Visit Vietnam Year 2022, will become a model for tourism development and recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.