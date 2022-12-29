Culture - Sports Vientiane art programme highlights Vietnam - Laos solidarity An art performance programme spotlighting the Vietnam - Laos solidarity was jointly held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos, the Vietnamese association in Vientiane and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on December 28 in the Lao capital.

Culture - Sports Vietnam to host 13th ASEAN School Games in August 2023 Vietnam is scheduled to host the 13th ASEAN School Games in August 2023, according to a decision signed by Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on December 28.

Videos Int’l Kitesurfing Festival wows local spectators The International Kitesurfing Festival 2022, which took place recently in Ninh Hai district in the south-central coastal province of Ninh Thuan, attracted many foreign kitesurfers and featured spectacular performances that wooed local spectators.