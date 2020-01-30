Huong pagoda welcomes flocks of tourists
Many Vietnamese consider a visit to Huong Pagoda a spiritual journey to the Buddhist land (Photo: VNA)
Huong Pagoda Festival kicks off on the sixth day of the lunar new year annually (Photo: VNA)
Even before the festival, pilgrims and tourists flock to the pagoda to pray for luck (Photo: VNA)
Built in the late 17th century, the Huong Pagoda Complex has a large number of pagodas, temples and caverns filled with marvelous stalactites and stalagmites (Photo: VNA)
Prior to the festival, Huong Pagoda Complex welcomed more than 150,000 visitors (Photo: VNA)
Aside from its religious significance, Huong Pagoda Complex holds special values in terms of ecosystem, landscape, architecture and history (Photo: VNA)
The Huong Son complex was listed among national special relic sites in December 2017 (Photo: VNA)
It draws millions of visitors every year (Photo: VNA)
The complex was built under the reign of King Le Thanh Tong (1442 – 1497) (Photo: VNA)
It was destroyed by French colonialists but has been rebuilt with the support of the State, local residents and visitors (Photo: VNA)