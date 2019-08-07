Illustrative photo (Source: thainews.prd.go.th)

- The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO)’s Red Flag for Thailand was removed in 2017 after the Thai government had solved aviation safety problems, said a local official.Thailand’s aviation measures have been upgraded to meet the international standards set by the ICAO.In a seminar on the ICAO Red Flag, organised by Thammasat University on occasion of the 20th anniversary of the Marine Transport and Mercantile Shipping Act, Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand Director Chula Sukmanop said Thailand had solved the aviation safety problems and had the Red Flag removed in 2017 and the country’s aviation industry has grown to the extent that 35 airlines have already been given Air Operator Certificates and, combined, provide 3,000 flights daily.About 400,000 airline passengers use Thailand’s airports daily. The effectiveness of Thailand’s aviation safety measures has increased to 65.07 percent, higher than the ICAO standards and is expected to rise to 70 percent next year after the Air Traffic Act came into effect last May.The continual growth of the aviation industry has prompted Thailand to get prepared for troubleshooting measures on a sustainable basis.In addition to the upgraded aviation safety measures, more aviation inspectors are yet to be trained. Thailand currently has 10 aviation inspectors, compared to only two in 2015, and will train 20 more aviation inspectors annually.In cooperation with ICAO, aviation personnel will undergo training courses so that Thailand may become a hub for regional aviation inspectors in the future.-NNT/VNA