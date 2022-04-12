Business MoT criticises investor, contractors of Tan Son Nhat airport upgrade project The Ministry of Transport has criticised the representative of the investor – My Thuan Project’s Management Board – for causing planned repairs and upgrades at Tan Son Nhat International Airport to fall behind schedule.

Business Petrol prices down by over 800 VND per litre The retail prices of oil and petrol were adjusted down starting from 3pm on April 12 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the Ministry of Finance.

Business US cuts down anti-dumping duties on Vietnam’s honey by almost sevenfold The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has slashed the anti-dumping duties on Vietnam’s honey exporters by almost sevenfold compared to its preliminary conclusions, according to the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).