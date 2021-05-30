Illegal Chinese immigrants returned back to China
The Border Station of the Lao Cai International Border Gate and the Office of Immigration Management under the Department of Public Security of the northern province of Lao Cai on May 29 handed over 16 Chinese citizens to authorities of Hekou district in China’s Yunnan province.
The Chinese citizens, all males aging from 18-35 and coming from various localities of China, illegally entered Vietnam in late March and arrested by the border guards of the western province of Tay Ninh in early April.
On May 26, Lao Cai police and the Border Station of the Lao Cai International Border Gate also returned four illegal Chinese immigrants to the Chinese side for settlement.
Before being sent to China, they were tested negative to SARS-CoV-2./.
