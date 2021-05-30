Society Pandemic spreading case related to Revival Ekklesia Mission prosecuted The Investigation Police Agency of Ho Chi Minh City’s Go Vap district on May 30 decided to prosecute a criminal case related to the COVID-19 infection cluster at “Hoi thanh truyen giao Phuc Hung” (Revival Ekklesia Mission) in order to investigate the act of “spreading dangerous infectious diseases in humans” under Article 240 of the revised 2017 Criminal Code.

Society Tra Vinh: Shrimp-breeding in mangroves protects forest coverage, offers stable income The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh is encouraging farmers to breed shrimp in mangrove forests as the practice offers sustainable incomes and helps to maintain the province's forest coverage.

Society Heritage trees on Truong Sa archipelago 46 years after national reunification, Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago has been given a facelift. The archipelago is covered by not only the blue of the sea but also the green of trees planted by soldiers. On the islands of Song Tu Tay, Son Ca, Nam Yet and Sinh Ton, four trees, aged more 300 years old, have been recognised as "Vietnamese Heritage Trees".

Society PM urges tackling difficulties for Bac Giang amid COVID-19 Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked ministries and agencies to tackle difficulties for the northern province of Bac Giang to fight COVID-19 pandemic in the spirit of not saying "lack of money, lack of human resources and lack of policies and mechanisms".