Society Hanoi relic sites, tourist attractions reopen Relic sites and tourist attractions in Hanoi reopened on March 8 with safety precautions put in place, after they were temporarily closed to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Vocational schools to add new subjects, increase enrolment targets A number of vocational colleges in Ho Chi Minh City have decided to add new subjects and increase enrolment slots this year.

Society HCM City continues closure of discos, bars, karaoke parlors Ho Chi Minh City will continue the closure of discos, bars, karaoke parlors to ensure safety amid COVID-19 pandemic, while other service business types will be resumed from March 9.

Society Defendants in Dong Tam case ask for sentence reduction Six defendants in the case of “murder” and “resisting on-duty officers” that happened in Hoanh village of Dong Tam commune in Hanoi’s My Duc district, asked for penalty reduction during an appeal trial held by the High-level People's Court in Hanoi on March 8.