Dozens of illegal immigrants found in border provinces
Police in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang have detected tens of Chinese citizens illegally entering Vietnam.
Border police detain illegal immigrants (Illustrative photo: VNA)An Giang (VNA) – Police in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang have detected tens of Chinese citizens illegally entering Vietnam.
The provincial steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control said on March 8 that 34 illegal Chinese immigrants had been sent to concentrated quarantine facilities and tested for COVID-19. Further investigation and contact tracing are underway.
Local authorities and residents were asked to stay vigilant and follow pandemic preventive measures.
Earlier on March 4 and 7, police in Chau Doc city found automobiles carrying seven and 13 Chinese nationals, respectively, who were attempting to leave for Cambodia.
Two vehicles carrying 14 Chinese people en route from Chau Doc city to Ho Chi Minh City were detected on March 6. The passengers’ travel history is being further investigated.
Meanwhile, police of the northern border province of Cao Bang on March 8 said that 22 illegal Chinese immigrants were recently brought to quarantine centres over COVID-19 concerns.
The immigrants were caught in the province’s Trung Khanh district and failed to show legal immigration documents./.