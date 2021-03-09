Politics Infographic 13th National Party Congress: Remarkable Success The 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam wrapped up on February 1 after eight working days, with its resolution adopted at the closing session.

Politics Infographic Party General Secretary, State President Nguyen Phu Trong Nguyen Phu Trong was re-elected as General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee in the 13th tenure at the first plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee in Hanoi on Jan. 31.