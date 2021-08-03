Business Infographic July CPI up by 0.62% month-on-month The national consumer price index (CPI) in July grew by 0.62 percent against June and 2.64 percent year-on-year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Infographic Seafood exports expected to reach 12 billion USD by 2025 The Vietnam Association of Seafood Producers and Exporters forecasts that seafood exports would increase by an average of 7 percent yearly between 2021 and 2025, reaching 12 billion USD in 2025.

Business Infographic Vietnam attracts 16.7 billion USD in FDI in first seven months Vietnam attracted 16.7 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first seven months of this year, down 11.1 percent from the same period last year, data from the Ministry of Planning and Investment shows.