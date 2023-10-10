Increased data sharing crucial to Mekong River management: Study
The Mekong River Commission (MRC) released a study on October 9, highlighting the need for China and Southeast Asian nations to share data on storage levels and hydropower operations as water levels in the river at historic lows due to climate change and human activities.
Hanoi (VNA) –
