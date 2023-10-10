World Indonesia calls on island states to unite in tackling global challenges This is an urgent time for archipelagic and island states to stand in solidarity and work together, making the Archipelagic and Island States Forum (AIS Forum) a "lighthouse" for developing inclusive cooperation to tackle various global challenges, Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi said on October 10.

World Thailand launches crackdown on illegal firearms Thailand's police on October 9 launched an operation to deal with dealers and smugglers who sell or carry illegal firearms as well as modified guns in 47 provinces across the country.

World Indonesia calls on Brazil to invest in cattle breeding Indonesia on October 9 urged Brazil to invest in its cattle breeding as it tries to bring down beef prices and strengthen food security.

World Thailand successfully launches earth observation satellite into orbit Thailand on October 9 announced that it had successfully launched the second earth observation satellite, THEOS-2, into orbit from the French Guiana Space Centre.