Business Petrol prices up nearly 1,000 VND per litre Retail petrol prices increased by nearly 1,000 VND per litre from 3pm on February 11 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Business Capital demand remains high after Lunar New Year holiday The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has to continually inject money to support the liquidity of the banking system as the capital demand and interest rates on the interbank market have remained high though the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday has ended.

Business Over 1 billion USD raised via G-bonds last month The State Treasury raised over 23.08 trillion VND (1.017 billion USD) worth of Government bonds (G-bond) via 14 auctions held on the primary market on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) in January.

Business Reference exchange rate down 18 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,090 VND/USD on February 11, down 18 VND from the previous day.