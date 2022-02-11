India lifts anti-dumping duty on certain steel products from Vietnam
India has decided to rescind the anti-dumping duty on flat rolled products of steel plated or coated with alloy of aluminum or zinc originating in or exported from Vietnam, the Republic of Korea (RoK) and China, according to the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.
The Notification No. 7/2022-Customs (ADD) was issued by the Indian Ministry of Finance on February 1.
The ministry last June imposed the anti-dumping duty on imports of certain types of steel products from these countries.
Accordingly, the anti-dumping tax rates applied to Vietnamese enterprises are as follows: Dong A Steel Co. Ltd, 23.63 USD/MT; Hoa Sen Group, 46.87 USD/MT; Tay Nam Steel Manufacturing & Trading Co. Ltd, 48.96 USD/MT; Nam Kim Steel JSC, 81.3 USD/MT; and other manufacturers, 173.1 USD/MT.
According to the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam, the country annually exports about 170,000 tonnes of steel plated or coated with alloy of aluminum or zinc, worth over 140 million USD, to India./.