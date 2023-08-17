Videos Promoting cultural values among ethnic minority youth ​ A cultural festival for young people was held by the Kon Tum Provincial Youth Union from August 12 -14, bringing together more than 200 participants. The event is one of the efforts to preserve and promote traditional cultural values among young generations in the province.

Culture - Sports Bac Giang works on leveraging heritage conservation, promotion Authorities in Bac Giang province have so far spent more than 240 billion VND (9.9 million USD) on renovating and preserving over 100 historical relics, as part of the 2021-2025 plan for the work.

Culture - Sports Opportunity to popularise Hanoi cuisine to domestic, foreign tourists The Hanoi Culinary Space 2023 entitled "The quintessence of Vietnamese cuisine” will be held at the Hanoi Children’s Palace from September 29 to October 1, as part of the activities to mark the capital city’s 69th Liberation Day (October 10).

Culture - Sports Conference seeks ways to accelerate tourism recovery The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on August 15 held a conference to disseminate new legal documents to accelerate tourism recovery and development in an effective and sustainable manner.