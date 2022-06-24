Politics Minister appreciates ambassador’s contributions to Vietnam-Australia defence ties Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang received outgoing Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie in Hanoi on June 24, highly valuing the latter’s contributions to the two countries’ strategic partnership in multiple aspects, including defence cooperation.

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia live up to “good neighbourliness” commitments With achievements in diplomatic relations over the past 55 years and the determination of Vietnam and Cambodia’s Parties, leaders and people, it is believed that the bilateral ties will constantly develop in line with the motto of “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship and comprehensive, sustainable and long-term cooperation”, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang.

Politics NA Chairman’s visit to deepen ties with Hungary in post-pandemic period: Ambassador The upcoming Hungary visit by National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue aims to further deepen the comprehensive partnership between the two countries as well as the two parliaments in the context of post-pandemic economic recovery and development in both countries, Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary Nguyen Thi Bich Thao told Vietnam News Agency.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on June 24 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on June 24.