World Thailand extends anti-dumping duty on steel from three Asian suppliers The Thai Government has extended the anti-dumping duty on cold-reduced carbon steel, both coiled and uncoiled, from China, Vietnam and Taiwan (China) for the next five years to curb supply from the three markets.

World Thailand: BOI supports EEC investment promotion measures The Board of Investment of Thailand (BOI) has approved measures to promote investment in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) by expanding the number of target industries and increasing corporate income tax benefits.

World Thailand: Government’s economic stimulus campaign a success The third phase of the Thai government’s Chim, Shop, Chai (Taste, Shop, Use) economic stimulus campaign is considered a success, with spending via the g-Wallet 2 reaching 13 billion baht.

World Bank of Thailand lowers economic growth forecasts The Bank of Thailand (BoT) lowered the country’s economic growth forecast to 2.5 percent in 2019 and 2.8 percent in the next year due to heightened external risks.