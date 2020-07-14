World UNSC holds first in-person meeting after four months The UN Security Council (UNSC) is planning to hold an in-person meeting on July 14, the first since mid-March when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the council to convene virtually.

World US rejects China’s claims to resources across most of East Sea US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo affirmed on July 13 that the People’s Republic of China (PRC)’s claims to offshore resources across most of the South China Sea (called the East Sea in Vietnam) are completely unlawful, as is its campaign of bullying to control them.

World Indonesia, Australia roll out worker exchange programme Indonesia will conduct a worker-exchange programme with Australia to boost its human resources, a senior government official announced just days after the Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IA-CEPA) entered into force.

World COVID-19: Philippines re-imposes lockdown of Manila The Philippine authorities on July 13 announced the partial lockdown of the Manila capital again from July 15 or 16 with about 250,000 people as COVID-19 infections surge, just six weeks after quarantine measures were loosened.