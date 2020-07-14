Indonesia: 18 government agencies to be disbanded
Indonesian President Joko Widodo has said that 18 government agencies will be disbanded in the coming time.
Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo has said that 18 government agencies will be disbanded in the coming time.
Speaking to the press at the presidential palace on July 13, he noted the disbandment aims to lessen the burden on the state budget amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Widodo hoped that a lean organisational structure in the government will help the jobs be done faster.
The President first brought up the matter at a cabinet meeting on June 18. He warned the possibility of a cabinet reshuffle and disbandment of government agencies for their failure in dealing with the pandemic and its economic impacts./.