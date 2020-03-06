Indonesia: 779 earthquakes recorded in February
Earthquake in Palu, Indonesia (Source: Xinhua/VNA)
Jakarta (VNA) - As many as 779 earthquakes were recorded in February in Indonesia, according to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG).
The phenomenon mainly occurred in Aceh, West Sumatra, Bengkulu, Sunda Strait, West Java, East Java, Bali, Lombok, Sumba, Alor, Banda, Ambon, Seram, Central Sulawesi, Maluku, and Mamberamo.
The number of earthquakes in February increased from 518 in the previous month.
The strongest earthquake was reported in North Seram on February 8 with a magnitude of 5.4. Many factories were collapsed while 21 homes of residents in the region’s Kobisonta were destroyed.
Indonesia is located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, a major area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean where many earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur.
In 2018, the Southeast Asian country suffered from 11,577 earthquakes that killed a lot of people and left many others homeless./.