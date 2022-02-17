ASEAN ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting Retreat opens The ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting Retreat (AMMR) took place both in person and via videoconference in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on February 17 to discuss issues such as COVID-19, economic recovery and relations with dialogue partners.

World Thailand speeds up free trade agreement negotiations The Trade Negotiations Department of Thailand targets concluding the negotiation framework on a free trade agreement (FTA) with the EU this year and wrapping up FTA negotiations with Turkey and Pakistan.

World Indonesia pilots QR payment linkage with Malaysia, Thailand Bank Indonesia (BI) is running a pilot project for a cross-border quick response (QR) payment linkage with the central banks of Malaysia and Thailand - Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) and Bank of Thailand (BOT), in a bid to propel digitalisation and make transactions between the said countries more efficient.