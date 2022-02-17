Indonesia accelerates energy transition roadmap implementation
A senior Indonesian official has reaffirmed the country’s commitment in implementing an energy transition roadmap during a meeting with Managing Director for Operations Axel van Trotsenburg and Vice President for East Asia and the Pacific Manuela Ferro of the World Bank on February 16.
Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif said by the end of 2021, the energy mix of new and renewable energy had reached around 11.7 percent, adding that the Indonesian government has committed to achieving a 23-percent share of new and renewable energy in its energy mix by 2025.
In the roadmap, additional power generation after 2030 will only be from new and renewable energy power plants. Starting from 2035, power will be generated mainly by variable renewable energy sources, such as solar power followed by wind power and ocean power in the subsequent year.
Hydrogen will also be used gradually starting in 2031 and massively in 2051. Moreover, nuclear power will be included in the generation system starting in 2049.
In an effort to achieve the target of new and renewable energy to reach 23 percent of the total energy mix by 2023, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has passed regulations related to rooftop solar power plants. The government targets an additional 3.6 gigawatts of rooftop solar panels to be installed by 2025.
According to Minister Tasrif, Indonesia receives maximum solar radiation, as it is a tropical country, thereby making it suitable for installing rooftop solar power plants. Moreover, Indonesia has the potential for producing wind energy, hydropower, and ocean power.
The minister highlighted other efforts to achieve this energy mix, specifically through the construction of 10.6-gigawatt new and renewable energy power plants, including replacing diesel power plants with clean power plants and using biofuels of up to 11.6 million kilolitres.
Besides, Indonesia will also build a super grid to boost electricity connectivity./.