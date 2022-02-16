Indonesia shortens quarantine period for travellers with booster shots
International travellers who have already received their COVID-19 booster shots will now be permitted to visit Indonesia with a three-day quarantine period.
People wear masks to prevent the COVID-19 in Jakarta, Indonesia, on February 4, 2022. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
Meanwhile, incoming travelers, both Indonesian citizens and foreigner, who have been vaccinated with two shots, will however, have to undergo quarantine for five days, and those with one shot will spend seven-day quarantine.
The regulations will come into effect from February 17.
For Indonesian migrant workers, students finishing their studies abroad, government officials travelling home from official visits, and Indonesian delegates returning from international competitions or festivals, quarantine costs will be borne by the government./.