World Thailand sets up special unit to deal with illegal fishing The Royal Thai Police has established a special taskforce, called “IUU Hunter”, to monitor and control the fishing industry and stop illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing (IUU) in Thailand's territorial waters.

World Malaysia stresses full implementation of DOC in East Sea Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob touched upon matters concerning the East Sea during a meeting with Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah on February 15.

World Japan, Cambodia agree to beef up defence cooperation Japanese Minister of Defence Nobuo Kishi had a meeting in Tokyo on February 15 with Hun Manet, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces and Commander of the Royal Cambodian Army, during which they agreed to promote defence cooperation and exchanges.