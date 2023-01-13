Indonesia amends foreign tourist attraction strategy
Hanoi (VNA) – Indonesia plans to adjust its foreign tourist attraction strategy to respond to the rising risk of recession in developed economies this year, Indonesian Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno has said.
Speaking at a press briefing on January 12, the official said that such recessions may affect several major sources of Indonesian tourism, namely the US, China and Europe.
He held that a recession will affect people’s expenditures, especially on tourism. Therefore, the ministry has decided to adapt in terms of tourism and creative economy development focus, specifically regarding foreign tourists, said Sandiaga.
Under the new strategy, Indonesia will seek ways to attract more tourists from countries that provided the majority of tourists to the country in 2022, including India, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia and Singapore.
He said that Qatar and Dubai have showed interest in launching direct air routes to Indonesia, adding that the Indonesian Government is considering the increase of flights from India, Singapore and Southeast Asian countries.
In the first 11 months of 2022, Indonesia welcomed 4.58 million foreign visitors, a surge of 228.3%./.
